NPA acquires $30m tug boats to boost revenue

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has acquired four 60-tonne buller- pull tug boats with state-of-the-art equipment and fully computerised engines, to boost efficiency and increase government revenue at the ports.

The boats, it was gathered, are worth over $30million.

The boats – Mt Daura, Mt Ubima, Mt Uromi and Mt Majaya – were built by DAMEN Engineering, a Netherlands under strict supervision of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The engines were built by Roll Royce.

They were delivered and moored by Depasa Marine Service Limited at the Continental Shipyard Limited in Apapa.

Speaking at the commissioning of the boats yesterday, NPA Managing Director Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said the acquisition of the boats became necessary because of the change in the world transportation system and the need to meet the increasing demands of stakeholders in Lagos and other Pilotage Districts across the country.

Each of the boats came with twin fire fighting pumps, with a reach above 300 meters and a flow of over 600 cubic meters per hour of water and foam.

The boats are “one of the best in the world and the strongest in their class”.

With the commissioning and acquisition of the boats, Ms Usman said, NPA has increased its fleet to nine. The aim is to end stakeholders’ complaints of tugs capability and insufficiency.

Before the boat acquisition, the biggest tug boats in Lagos had capacity not beyond 40-tonnes buller-pulls. The biggest in Port Harcourt pilotage district was not up to 50-tonnes buller pulls. Unlike others before them, the new tug boats have slimmer bodies and narrow bridges (wheel house), with inclined exhausts, meaning that they could get closer to the large ships without hurting either the ships or themselves; thereby making them highly effective. At full throttle, the boats can do a speed of at least 14 knots, either forward or backwards.

The managing director said the boats would be deployed for efficient delivery of towage services at the sea ports.

She added that the acquisition of the boats would enhance the technology of towage services and stressed that the boats were revenue earners for the Federal Government.

The boats were also acquired to provide safety of bigger vessels. They will also be used for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

“They are the best in the world and we have brought them to Nigeria market and we believe they will enhance our maritime market within Eastern and Western zones of our maritime operations,” Ms. Usman said.

The Chairman of the NPA Board Mr Emmanuel Adesoye, said the acquisition of the boats was a great accomplishment for the authority.

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General Dr Dakuku Peterside, who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Bashir Jamoh praised the NPA for acquiring the tugs, which he said would enhance the turn-around time of vessels calling at the ports.”

