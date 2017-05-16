Pages Navigation Menu

NPA to fix Apapa roads with N4b as agents, others begin strike – The Nation Newspaper

NPA to fix Apapa roads with N4b as agents, others begin strike
The Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA) is to spend N4 billion to fix Apapa roads, its Managing Director Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said yesterday. She said the deplorable state of Apapa roads is hampering access to the Lagos seaports and affecting businesses …

