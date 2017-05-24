NPA’s seizure of 156m euros equipment stalls 245MW power plant – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NPA's seizure of 156m euros equipment stalls 245MW power plant
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
OFFICIALS of the Ministry of Power have told the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, headed by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe that vital equipment meant for the completion of the 245 Megawatts Kaduna Power Plant are rotting …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!