NPFL: ABS dares depleted Akwa Utd

Akwa United will be without three key players, Alhassan Ibrahim, Afeez Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, for their home game against ABS FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) today.

Alhassan is away on international duty with Nigeria while the pair of Aremu and Ifeanyi are suspended.

Alhassan is also expected to miss Akwa United’s trip to south-south rivals Rivers United on Wednesday as he will be preparing for an international friendly against Togo.

Aremu will be unavailable after he was sent off for a second offence in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at MFM FC.

Ifeanyi, on the other hand, earned his fifth yellow card of the season in the game at MFM after he had been booked on matchdays 6, 11, 13 and 16.

However Akwa United head coach Abdu Maikaba is confident that his wards can soldier on without Alhassan, Aremu and Ifeanyi, who have been influential this season.

Maikaba, who was named NPFL manager for April by the League Bloggers Awards (LBA), believes he has enough quality players to replace the trio.

“Our top three players will not play against ABS on Sunday (today) but that will not affect us in any way because we are a professional club with lots of quality players who are hungry to play. Some of them may even want to prove a point once they have the opportunity.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

