NPFL: Eguavoen says Sunshine Stars ready for second stanza

Akure – The Technical Adviser, Sunshine Stars FC Austin Eguavoen, says his team is close to full readiness for the second stanza of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Eguavoen made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on Saturday after observing the team’s morning training at the Ondo State Sports Completex, Akure.

He said that little details in areas of players’ registration and welfare were all that were needed to be addressed for the team to be fully ready for the final half of the season.

“On a scale of 100, we are 85 per cent ready for the Second Stanza. If we finalise players’ registration and address the welfare issue speedily, yes, we will be 100 per cent ready.

“And there are positive signals from the authorities in the area of welfare,’’ he said.

The former Super Eagles player and coach also maintained that the team’s focus at the moment was next weekend’s game against Lobi Stars of Makurdi as they planned to take it one game after the other.

Sunshine Stars, which play host to Lobi Stars in their first game of the second stanza are already out of relegation zone in the current campaign.

They are 15th in the NPFL log after 19 rounds of matches in the First Stanza.

The post NPFL: Eguavoen says Sunshine Stars ready for second stanza appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

