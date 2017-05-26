NNL: Kwara United defender, Saka Azeez dies during training – Daily Post Nigeria
NNL: Kwara United defender, Saka Azeez dies during training
Kwara United defender, Saka Azeez, has been confirmed dead after he slumped in training in Ilorin on Friday morning. The team's head coach, John Obuh, confirmed that Saka collapsed without any contact and that attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful …
Nigerian football player slumps, dies in training
Tragic: Kwara United defender Azeez Saka dies
Kwara United Defender, Azeez Dies In Training Session
