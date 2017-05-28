Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL Matchday 21: Plateau United capitalise on MFM’s slip – Goal.com

Posted on May 28, 2017


NPFL Matchday 21: Plateau United capitalise on MFM's slip
Hamzat Owolabi netted the only goal as Plateau United retained their place at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Remo Stars at the Rwang Pam Stadium. Hamzat claimed what …
Nigeria League Review: Plateau stay top as Rangers suffer derby defeatPremium Times
Plateau United extend lead in Nigeria as MFM stumbleESPN FC
Abia Warriors pummel Rangers in derbySuperSport
