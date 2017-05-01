NPFL: Nasarawa United beat Rivers United, Eguavoen wins first game in charge of Sunshine Stars – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL: Nasarawa United beat Rivers United, Eguavoen wins first game in charge of Sunshine Stars
Nasarawa United defeated Rivers United 1-0, in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday. Adama Hassan scored the only goal of the encounter in the 17th minute, following an assist from Thomas Zenke. The win sees …

