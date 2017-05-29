Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Nasarawa United defeat Wikki Tourists 2-0 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

NPFL: Nasarawa United defeat Wikki Tourists 2-0
The Nation Newspaper
Nasarawa United Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Wikki Tourists FC 2-0 in a week 21 match of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Lafia Township Stadium. A foul by Peter Ambrose on Mohammed Shamasu earned …
It's now result over performance – Nasarawa United's DogoGoal.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.