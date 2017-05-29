NPFL: Nasarawa United defeat Wikki Tourists 2-0

Nasarawa United Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Wikki Tourists FC 2-0 in a week 21 match of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Lafia Township Stadium.

A foul by Peter Ambrose on Mohammed Shamasu earned the hosts a penalty kick converted by Seun Segbeso for Nasarawa United in the 36th minute of the first half.

The second goal was scored by Adamu Hassan in the 43rd minute of the first half.

Speaking after the match, Kabiru Dogo, the coach of Nasarawa United, described the win as a morale-booster for them to struggle to the top of the league.

He therefore promised to work harder to ensure that the team achieved their target of winning the league this season.

On his part, Mangut Mbwas, Assistant Coach of Wikki Tourists, described the penalty kick which led to the first goal as complicated and had left him wondering.

He however attributed his team’s low performances to the changes being witnessed at the top echelon of the club’s management.

The coach expressed the hope that they would overcome the challenges as a better team.