NPFL: Plateau United Won’t Surrender Place At Top, Boboye Boasts

Plateau United ended the first stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2016/17 season two points clear at the top of the log and the club’s Manager, Kennedy Boboye is confident they will sustain the run of good form to clinch their first ever league title.

In a buoyant light-hearted mood, Boboye declared to those expecting the club to slip up to keep waiting.

“I know many are not expecting us to remain there (on top) but all I will say is ‘we will see’. I don’t make predictions. I don’t brag. All I will say is ‘keep watching’, he said.

Only a few would have predicted Plateau United leading at the halfway mark but their steady run which saw them off the top spot only on twice or thrice is a pointer to the steel in the team to achieve success.

The pre-season favourites were Kano Pillars, Enyimba, Rivers United and defending champions Rangers. But these teams trail Plateau.

Despite the consistency of Plateau United, there may still many pundits who would wager that the leaders will give way to any of the more fancied teams.

But looking over his shoulders, Boboye do not seem to be fazed by the predictions of possible threats to the club’s title ambitions which incidentally will also be his first as a coach.

“I am not focusing on what other teams are doing but working to perfect our game.

“While we were on break, I knew every other team would be fortifying their squad towards a better performance in the second stanza, but that is not supposed to be my focus.

“My concern is Plateau United and I don’t like to think about what others are doing. If they are focusing on me, that is their business”, the former Abia Warriors coach told www.npfl.ng.

