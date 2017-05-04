NPFL: Rangers bounce back against Plateau United, Rivers United beat Remo Stars – Daily Post Nigeria
NPFL: Rangers bounce back against Plateau United, Rivers United beat Remo Stars
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enugu Rangers, bounced back from their loss to Sunshine Stars, to beat leaders Plateau United 1-0 in a rescheduled Match Day 14 fixture, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Wednesday. Daniel Etor …
