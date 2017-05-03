NPFL: Rangers revival continues as Plateau United fall – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
NPFL: Rangers revival continues as Plateau United fall
ESPN FC
Daniel Etor delivered an outstanding display and scored the only goal of the game as fallen giants Enugu Rangers won a keenly contested game against Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. The home team gave the fans the old feeling of the …
NPFL champs Rangers out of drop zone
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!