Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Rangers revival continues as Plateau United fall – ESPN FC

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

NPFL: Rangers revival continues as Plateau United fall
ESPN FC
Daniel Etor delivered an outstanding display and scored the only goal of the game as fallen giants Enugu Rangers won a keenly contested game against Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. The home team gave the fans the old feeling of the …
NPFL champs Rangers out of drop zoneSuperSport (blog)

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.