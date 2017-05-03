Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL: Rangers, Rivers United win at home

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Rangers International of Enugu yesterday  defeated league leaders Plateau United 1-0 in one the  Nigeria Professional Football  League (NPFL) matchday14 rescheduled games.
The match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium , saw Plateau United’s goalkeeper save a penalty  from Chibuzor Madu in the 18th minute.
However, Daniel Etor restored dignity to Rangers in the 22nd minute to midwife the Flying Antelopes out of the relegation zone as they are 15th on the log with 22 points .
Despite the loss in Enugu, Plateau United is still sitting at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), table with 35 points.
In the other rescheduled match, Rivers United also recorded a 1-0 home victory  over visiting Remo Stars  at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.
Bernard Ovoke’s 41st minute strike was enough to secure the win for the Garden City side. With the win, Rivers United moved up from 17th to 13th on the log on 24 points.
Meanwhile, Remo remains at the bottom of the league log on 19 points after 19 games.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

