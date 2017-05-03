NPFL: Rangers, Rivers United win at home

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Rangers International of Enugu yesterday defeated league leaders Plateau United 1-0 in one the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday14 rescheduled games.

The match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium , saw Plateau United’s goalkeeper save a penalty from Chibuzor Madu in the 18th minute.

However, Daniel Etor restored dignity to Rangers in the 22nd minute to midwife the Flying Antelopes out of the relegation zone as they are 15th on the log with 22 points .

Despite the loss in Enugu, Plateau United is still sitting at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), table with 35 points.

In the other rescheduled match, Rivers United also recorded a 1-0 home victory over visiting Remo Stars at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Bernard Ovoke’s 41st minute strike was enough to secure the win for the Garden City side. With the win, Rivers United moved up from 17th to 13th on the log on 24 points.

Meanwhile, Remo remains at the bottom of the league log on 19 points after 19 games.

