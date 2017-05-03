NPFL: Second round matches to commence May 21 – Vanguard
NPFL: Second round matches to commence May 21
Vanguard
Second round matches of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has now been scheduled to commence on Sunday, May 21, a shift from the earlier scheduled date of May 7. Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League …
