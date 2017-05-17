NPFL: Shooting Stars will escape relegation – Coach Festus Allen

Former head coach of Shooting Stars, Festus Allen, has insisted that his side will not be relegated from the top flight this season. The Oluyole Warriors are currently in 18th position in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), one point adrift of safety. Allen is confident that head coach Fatai Amoo has what it takes […]

NPFL: Shooting Stars will escape relegation – Coach Festus Allen

