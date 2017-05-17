Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Shooting Stars will escape relegation – Coach Festus Allen

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former head coach of Shooting Stars, Festus Allen, has insisted that his side will not be relegated from the top flight this season. The Oluyole Warriors are currently in 18th position in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), one point adrift of safety. Allen is confident that head coach Fatai Amoo has what it takes […]

NPFL: Shooting Stars will escape relegation – Coach Festus Allen

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.