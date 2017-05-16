Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Wikki Tourists get new management board – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

NPFL: Wikki Tourists get new management board
Daily Post Nigeria
Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has approved the appointment of a new management board for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Wikki Tourists. This follows an unimpressive start to the 2016/2017 season, which saw the team …
Bauchi Governor Abubakar Appoints Wikki Tourists 'Rescue Team'Complete Sports Nigeria
Jada appointed Wikki Tourists General ManagerThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.