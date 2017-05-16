NPFL: Wikki Tourists get new management board – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
NPFL: Wikki Tourists get new management board
Daily Post Nigeria
Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has approved the appointment of a new management board for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Wikki Tourists. This follows an unimpressive start to the 2016/2017 season, which saw the team …
Bauchi Governor Abubakar Appoints Wikki Tourists 'Rescue Team'
Jada appointed Wikki Tourists General Manager
