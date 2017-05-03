NPFL’S Abubakar, Bassey in Cairo for CAF Club Licensing Instructors’ workshop – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NPFL'S Abubakar, Bassey in Cairo for CAF Club Licensing Instructors' workshop
Vanguard
Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company (LMC) and Paul Bassey, Chairman of Akwa United are among leading football administrators in Africa that would meet at the instance of the Confederation of African Football …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!