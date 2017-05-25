NPP urges African countries to emulate Akufo-Addo’s commitment to youth dev’t – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
NPP urges African countries to emulate Akufo-Addo's commitment to youth dev't
Myjoyonline.com
The New Patriotic Party is urging African countries to emulate the bold step taken by the Akufo-Addo administration to make youth development a key part of his government's agenda. A statement signed by the party's acting General Secretary John Boadu …
How to Unmask Corruption in Ghana
Liberia: Ghanaian Leader Akofo-Addo Arrives Liberia Friday
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Arrives Friday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!