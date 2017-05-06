Nqaba Bhanga is the DA’s new Eastern Cape leader – but misses his own election – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Nqaba Bhanga is the DA's new Eastern Cape leader – but misses his own election
Times LIVE
Bhanga‚ speaking about the plan for the new provincial leadership for the next couple of years‚ said they would focus on building rural structures‚ attracting young professionals to the party and gear up towards the 2019 general elections. Image by: …
