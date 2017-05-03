NSA declares IPOB, IMN, Boko Haram threats to national security

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has declared secessionist agitation groups like the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a threat to the nation’s security. Other groups declared as enemies of the state are Boko Haram terrorists, Niger Delta militants, Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN or the Shiite group), Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS recruitment…

