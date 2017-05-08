Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSC decry poor access road in Lagos port

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently repair the deplorable port access roads before the rainy season sets in. Mr Cajetan Agu, Deputy Director, Commercial Shipping Department of the council, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. Agu said that the roads were bad and caused a lot of heavy traffic gridlock and damaged goods when trailers fell while dodging potholes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.