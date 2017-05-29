NSCDC deploys 50 armed personnel to UNIMAID



The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) has deployed 50 armed personnel to check incessant attacks at the University of Maiduguri.

Its Commandant, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, told newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri that the measure was necessitated by the rising cases of suicide bombing and other attacks at the institution.

He said that the personnel had been deployed to strategic locations like the business centres, motor parks, worship and social centres, among other areas.

The official urged the students and members of the university community to be calm and report any suspicious movement around the vicinity to security agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution has recorded four incidents of attacks in the last few weeks.

