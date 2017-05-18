NSCDC nabs JAMB candidate with gun in Nasarawa State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has arrested a 21-year-old suspected candidate for being in possession of firearms in one of the centres of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state. Mr Bashir Lawal-Kano, the state commandant of the NSCDC, told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that the suspect was arrested at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic centre during a search at the entrance to the hall. Lawal-Kano said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of a locally-made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

