NSCDC officials arrests 120 pipeline hoodlums

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, said it had arrested 120 suspected pipelines vandals in the state between January and May 2017. The State Commandant, Mr Tajundeen Balogun, made this disclosure on Monday, in Lagos, while receiving the Head of Lagos Editorial, News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Mike Mbonye, who paid …

The post NSCDC officials arrests 120 pipeline hoodlums appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

