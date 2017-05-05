NSCDC secures 24 years’ conviction for 4 oil thieves

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),Edo Command, says it has secured 24 years’ jail term for four oil thieves in Edo.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Ayinla said that: Jonathan Perekeme, Obi Tuku, Okus Moni and Perede Felix were convicted on a three-count charge each and sentenced to two years on each count.

He added the convicts who were arrested in January 2016 at Urohi, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo, were convicted by a Federal High Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday.

The commandant said that the convicts were jailed for illegal dealing in petroleum products, an offence punishable under Section 1 (17) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act.

He said others were unlawful aid, counsel and collaboration with oil thieves, an offence punishable under Section 2 of Petroleum Production and

Distribution (Anti-Sabotage) Act, Cap 12, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Ayinla said that the third count was conspiracy, an offence punishable under Section 1 (17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, laws of the Federation, revised edition 2007.

The commandant said that the convictions showed that efforts of the officers of the command were not in vain.

He also said that it had rekindled the officers’ hope in the judiciary and government, commending other sister agencies for their robust assistance and collaborations.

He said that the command still had 14 pending cases in court while assuring the public of the corps’ commitment to its responsibilities.

Ayinla said that the command’s personnel apprehended 14, 000 illegal refined diesel in April.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

