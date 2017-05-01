NSCDC Uncovers Cement, Fertilizer Adulteration In Bauchi – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
NSCDC Uncovers Cement, Fertilizer Adulteration In Bauchi
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Bauchi State Command, has uncovered the activities of a cement adulteration syndicate. The suspected persons are accused of producing large quantities of cement in adulterated form, by mixing the original …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!