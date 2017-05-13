NSE index adds 7.46% this week, with FBN Holdings, FCMB, Zenith Bank most traded – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
NSE index adds 7.46% this week, with FBN Holdings, FCMB, Zenith Bank most traded
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) posted a growth of 7.46 percent for the week ended 12th May, 2017, extending gains to the third straight week. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization closed the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!