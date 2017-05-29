Pages Navigation Menu

NSE index closes week by 2.1% as Fidson healthcare revenue rises by 181%

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

EQUITIES market activities finished on a strong positive note on Friday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) further appreciated 2.1 percent to close the week at 29,064.52 points. The day’s gains increased Monthto- Date and Year-to-Date returns to 12.62 percent and 8.03 percent respectively. The market capitalisation also hit the N10 trillion […]

