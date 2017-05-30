Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 30, 2017


NSE index rises 0.73% as Diamond Bank, Champion Breweries, GTB top trades
WorldStage Newsonline—Nigeria's equities market sustained a positive trend on Tuesday, with the All Share Index advancing 0.73 percent to close at 29,276.99 points. Market capitalisation also increased N73 billion to settle at N10.121 trillion
