NSE index sheds 0.28% this week with Access, Zenith, FBN Holdings most traded

NSE index sheds 0.28% this week with Access, Zenith, FBN Holdings most traded
WorldStage Newsonline– Equities trading on the Nigerian bourse witnessed a decline this week on the backdrop of profit taking recorded across various sectors. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by …
