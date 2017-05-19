NSE indices record 0.04% marginal growth in cautious trading

The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Friday with a marginal growth of 0.04 per cent, following end of week activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N9.714 trillion increased by N4 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at N9.718 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 11.75 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 28,113.38 against 28,101.63 recorded on Thursday.

NAN reports that Seplat led the gainers’ table, growing by N17.20 to close at N367.50 per share.

Lafarge Africa came second with a gain of 50k to close at N48.50 , while NASCON appreciated by 36k to close at N8.75 per share.

United Bank for Africa gained 28k to close at N7.29 and May and Baker rose by 7k to close at N1.47 per share.

Conversely, Total recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N5 to close at N265 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N1.28 to close at N143.96 and Flour Mills dipped 30k to close at N19 per share.

UACN was down by 25k to close at N14.90, while CCNN dropped by 18k to close at N460 per share.

Transcorp led the activity chart in volume terms, trading 33.67 million shares worth N39.12 million.

It was followed by Zenith Bank with 31.54 million shares valued at N561.26 million and UBA sold 30.59 million shares worth N218.37 million.

FBN Holdings transacted 28.68 million shares valued at N114.66 million and GTBank accounted for 26.69 million shares worth N835.09 million.

In all, investors staked N5.39 billion on 305.97 million shares traded in 4,100 deals compared with 353.14 million shares worth N9.16 billion exchanged in 4,034 deals on Thursday.

