NSE maintains upbeat trend, Index up – The Eagle Online

NSE maintains upbeat trend, Index up
The All-Share Index of the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Friday appreciated by 0.26 per cent. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the index grew by 68.83 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 26,235.63 from 26,166.80 achieved on Thursday. Similarly, the …
