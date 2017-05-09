NSE market capitalization grows by N117 bn in one day – The Nation Newspaper
|
NSE market capitalization grows by N117 bn in one day
The Nation Newspaper
The nation's equity market on Tuesday maintained a bullish trend for the eighth consecutive day with the indices appreciating by 1.28 per cent and the volume by 101.48 per cent. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalization …
