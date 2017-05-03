NTF hails 2 world-ranked Nigerian para-taekwondo athletes

George Ashiru, the President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), has applauded the feat of two para-taekwondo athletes who have been listed among the top five in the world. Ashiru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos he was well pleased with the athletes’ latest ranking in world para-taekwondo by the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) NAN reports that the two athletes, Faith Obazuaye and Samson Ukpera, moved into the WTF top five in their category. Obazuaye jumped from sixth to third in the women’s K44 under-58 kg division, while Ukpera moved up six spots to fifth in the men’s K42 under – 61kg division.

