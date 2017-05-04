Ntlemeza barred Hawks from investigating corrupt activities’ – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Ntlemeza barred Hawks from investigating corrupt activities'
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Earlier this year, the North Gauteng High Court set aside Berning Ntlemeza's appointment as head of the Hawks.(Supplied). Tags: Gauteng · Johannesburg · City of Johannesburg · Hawks · North Gauteng High Court · Corruption · Berning Ntlemeza · Herman …
Court 'had no right to dump Ntlemeza'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!