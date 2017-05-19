Ntlemeza court ruling has proved me right, says Mbalula – Citizen
Ntlemeza court ruling has proved me right, says Mbalula
Ntlemeza failed in his bid to stop Mbalula from making statements that embarrassed and subjected him to ridicule. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says a court ruling against disgraced Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza shows that he was right to bar him from …
Mbalula feels vindicated following court ruling on Ntlemeza
Ntlemeza is running out of options
