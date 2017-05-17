Ntlemeza fights for Hawks top job – Independent Online
Ntlemeza fights for Hawks top job
Pretoria – Disgraced former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza requested the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to bar Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from blocking him from returning to work, pending the outcome of a Supreme Court of Appeal action.
