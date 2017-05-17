‘Order blocking Ntlemeza suspended’ – iAfrica.com
'Order blocking Ntlemeza suspended'
Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza's legal team has told the High Court he should immediately be allowed to return to work as head of the Hawks because an order preventing him from doing so has been suspended. Ntlemeza has approached the High …
Ntlemeza is being prejudiced, humiliated, his lawyer argues
UPDATE: Ntlemeza asks court to overturn Mbalula's 'illegal conduct'
Ntlemeza waits to hear fate
