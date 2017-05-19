NUBIFIE: Nigerian Bank Workers Threaten Nationwide Industrial Action

Barring any unforeseen development, Nigerians have been urged by workers in the financial sector of the economy to withdraw enough cash as they have finalised arrangement to embark on a nationwide industrial action.

The strike action, Daily Sun is reporting, is to protest against what they termed unlawful detention of their president.

This is just as the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (NUBIFIE), described the allegation of N30 million fraud leveled against its National President, Danjuma Musa, as outright falsehood.

The union in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Muhammed Sheikh, in reaction to a publication on Monday said the information were “false untrue and fallacious”.

The union has therefore threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Nigeria Police fails to release its President, Danjuma Musa, who was arrested and detained last week.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Sheikh said the union’s president has remained incommunicado since he was taken away by some SARS members to Area F Police Station on May 11.

‘’If it was an arrest, he will be allowed to speak to his lawyer or family members. On May 12, when we found him in Area F, Ikeja, the police accused him of stealing and threat to life. ‘’Later, that same day, Musa called that he has been flown to federal SARs in Abuja and till today, members of the union have called but his phones cannot be reached,’’ Sheikh said. He added: “Following the detention of Musa by the Nigeria Police High Command, some persons impersonating the office of the General Secretary of the union are using the police authority to harass and intimidate the leadership of the union to resign its position.”

