NUC Special Notice On E-Learning Programmes

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The National Universities Commission, wishes to inform the general public that whereas the Commission maintains its stand that online degrees are not accepted in Nigeria at the moment, this does not include the approved Nigerian Universities e-Learning Programme run within the shores of Nigeria. The Nigerian Universities e-Learning Programme is a legitimate and well thought …

