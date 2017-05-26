NUC to upgrade FRSC academy to degree awarding institution

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy in Udi, Enugu State, is to be upgraded to a degree awarding institution, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has said.

Oyeyemi said this in Owerri on Friday after a meeting with Prof. Francis Eze, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

He said that the National University Commission (NUC) had allowed the FRSC academy to be affiliated to the university as a prerequisite for the upgrading.

The corps marshal said the meeting was to seek FUTO’s consent on the programme.

He said that the FRSC might start with post graduate diploma programme and latter advance to masters degree.

“We are here on the directive of the NUC Executive Secretary in order to meet with its requirements to upgrade our institution.

“We have chosen to affiliate with your institution because we know that FUTO is among the best institutions in the nation offering transport-related causes,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the NUC also wanted FRSC to run programmes in Sociology, Psychology and ICT aside from Transport Management Technology.

He said structures and facilities were on ground to kick start the programme and urged the university to give them the necessary support to enable them get the NUC accreditation.

Eze said FUTO was ready, saying that: “we will give you all support to succeed in your plans because I know that it will enhance human capacity development”.

According to him, FUTO is the first institution to offer Transport Management Technology and also run programmes in Psychology and Sociology.

Eze assured Oyeyemi that management of the institution would do everything possible to see that the affiliation commenced next academic section.

A technical committee was set up by the vice chancellor comprising senior FRSC staff and top management staff of FUTO to be chaired by Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Okoro Ogbobeme, to work out memorandum of understanding on the affiliation.

