Nude Pictures of Rwandese Presidential Aspirant Diane Leak

Private pictures of Rwanda’s Presidential hopeful, Ms Diane Shima Rwigara, have leaked.

The pictures, which were taken in an unknown area, show the 35-year-old completely nude.

She is also seen smiling while posing for the photographs on a brown leather sofa seat.

It remains unclear who leaked the photos which first appeared on Ugandan WhatsApp groups.

Rwigara, whose millionaire dad, Assinapol Rwigara, passed away in a motor accident in 2015, announced her presidential bid this week at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

“When time comes for leaders to leave power, they get excuses to stay and then say that it is the people who are asking them to continue to lead. This is a bad habit across the continent,” she was quoted as saying by the East African.

“RPF has failed to tackle poverty or to provide security and justice. What RPF has failed to do in the last 23 years, they cannot do it in the coming years. As a president, I will ensure that I deliver on all these.”

The impact of the photos on her presidential bid remains unknown.

But the photos could turn out as fodder for Uganda’s sensational tabloids and excite their youthful audiences.

By 11:30am, the photos had gone viral on several WhatsApp groups in Uganda.

Leaking nude photos is common in Uganda especially celebrities seeking fame or to attract attention for their music concerts.

In other extreme cases, jilted partners use such photos for blackmail or revenge purposes.

ChimsReport

