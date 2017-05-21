NUJ condemns the demolition of radio station, Breeze FM 99.9, in Nasarawa State

The demolition of Breeze FM 99.9, radio station in Lafia has been condemned by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa state chapter. The union described the action carried out by the state government, as “an assault on the media and threat to freedom of the press in the state.’’ The state chairman of the NUJ, Mr. …

