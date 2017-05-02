NULGE suspends six members in A-Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has suspended six members of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the union for alleged anti-union activities.

The indefinite suspension order is contained in a letter addressed to the six affected officers by the National Acting Secretary, Mr Chukwu Aguonye and took effect from April 27, 2017.

The affected State Executive Officers are: Anestina Iweh, Owoanam Akpanwa and Kingsley Akpan, as well as the branch Chairmen; Imoh Udoeyop, Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government, Aniekan Ntia, Esit Eket Local Government and Monday Abak, Ukanafun Local Government Area.

