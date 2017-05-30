Numsa calls for boycott of Zambian goods

South African Broadcasting Corporation

Numsa General Secretary, Irvin Jim added that they stand in solidarity with ordinary Zambians who are fighting for freedom.(SABC). Tags: Gauteng · Johannesburg · Numsa · Treason charges · Hakainde Hichilema · Irvin Jim. The National Union of …

Is Zambia's democracy in danger? Aljazeera.com



all 3 news articles »