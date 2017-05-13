Numsa condemns Eskom’s ‘dry-cleaning’ of Molefe’s ‘stench’ – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Numsa condemns Eskom's 'dry-cleaning' of Molefe's 'stench'
Citizen
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has condemned Eskom's decision to re-employ Brian Molefe as CEO. “Molefe resigned voluntarily following allegations of state capture by the public protector,” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim …
