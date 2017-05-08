Pages Navigation Menu

NUPENG Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Capital Oil Impasse – CHANNELS TELEVISION

NUPENG Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Capital Oil Impasse
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called on the Federal Government to embrace the use of dialogue to resolve the lingering impasse between the management of Capital Oil and Department of State Services (DSS), …
