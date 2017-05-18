NUPENG faults FG MoU with OANDO on P-Harcourt Refinery

By Chigoziri Onuoha

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has expressed concern over a recent Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, entered into by the Federal Government and Oando Plc to manage Port Harcourt Refinery under repair, operate and maintain, ROM arrangement.

The union, in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Ogbebor, described the arrangement as faulty, lacking in transparency and not involving other stakeholders, especially the two oil workers unions, NUPENG and Petroleum and Natural General Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

The union advised the Federal Government against the takeover bid by Oando, warning that it would resist it, if it found out it would lead to job losses.

According to him: “Oando Plc is not a worker-friendly organization as it detests unionization in all its subsidiaries and companies. We are not against the Federal Government’s reforms to overhaul the oil and gas sector, but it should not be to the detriment of workers.

NUPENG will resist the arrangement with Oando if the oil workers are thrown into the unemployment market. The change promised by the present administration is to generate more jobs and not kill jobs which Oando is known for.

“We call on the Federal Government to involve NUPENG and PENGASSAN in the arrangement before it is signed by the end of July, 2017, to avert a major industrial crisis in the oil and gas sector of the economy.”

The post NUPENG faults FG MoU with OANDO on P-Harcourt Refinery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

