NUPENG threatens to halt fuel supply to Ekiti

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday, condemned recent attacks and destruction of some filling stations in Ekiti State by alleged agents of the state government, threatening to cut off products supplies to the state if the vandalism continues.

Specifically, NUPENG’s President, Mr. Achese Igwe, warned that if the wanton destruction of the filling stations went on un-checked, it might snowball into a major industrial crisis.

According to Igwe, in a statement, “as a critical stakeholder in the downstream sector, NUPENG calls on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC; the Department of State Services, DSS; Police and other security agencies to quickly intervene in the feud between Ekiti State Government and petroleum marketers in the state before it degenerates into a nation-wide action.

“We express utter disappointment over the radicalism of the state government in mobilising its agents and bulldozers to destroy property of filling station owners, who took loans to put up the infrastructure.

“We are totally at a loss on why this approach is being adopted by the state government.

“We call on Governor Ayo Fayose to allow peace reign and settle the feud with the petroleum marketers, instead of embarking on a Gestapo method to further inflict pain on the owners of the property and citizens of the state, who voted for his government.”

The post NUPENG threatens to halt fuel supply to Ekiti appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

